Kerala daily wager wins Rs 66,000 payout from bike mechanic over ‘faulty’ repair

A Kerala consumer commission has held a bike mechanic liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after a motorcycle developed major engine problems within three months of being repaired. Holding the mechanic responsible, the commission directed him to pay over Rs 66,000 to the man, a daily wager who faced financial loss and mental agony due to the mechanic’s negligent repair work.

President S K Sreela, along with member Stanly Harold, is hearing the complaint filed by Renjith R, who owned a Hero Glamour motorcycle and approached bike mechanic Anilkumar B to repair an engine defect in July 2025.

“The opposite party (bike mechanic) collected the repair charges in advance, repeatedly delayed delivery of the vehicle, failed to issue any invoice for the repair work, and ultimately delivered a vehicle requiring extensive repairs within a short span of time. Such conduct clearly amounts to a deficiency in service and also constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the July 7 order read.

A month to repair bike that broke within three months

The man claimed he entrusted his bike to the workshop of Anilkumar B in July 2025 for repair due to some engine defects. It was further claimed that the bike mechanic demanded an advance, and the man paid him Rs 12,000.

However, it was alleged that despite receiving the entire amount, the mechanic repeatedly failed to complete the repairs within the promised time. The man added that on every occasion that he visited the workshop, the motorcycle remained dismantled, and the repair work was incomplete.

The man claimed that, being a daily wager earning Rs 1,100 per day, he had already lost eight days’ wages by repeatedly visiting the workshop. Later, he lodged a complaint before the Paravur Police Station, and following police intervention, the man added that the motorcycle was delivered in August 2025 but without any invoice or repair bill.

He further added that at the time of delivery, the said mechanic assured him that the repaired engine would run without any defect for one lakh kilometres and instructed him to change the engine oil after two weeks and to ride below 40 km/h for three weeks.

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However, within three months and before the motorcycle had covered 6,000 kilometres, the man claimed that the engine again developed serious defects. On inspection by another mechanic, it was found that the engine crank had failed. The man then approached the mechanic seeking either a refund of the repair charges or reimbursement of the cost of repairs at an authorised service centre.

However, it was alleged that the mechanic refused to give any definite assurance regarding reimbursement and merely asked the man to repair the vehicle elsewhere.

However, having already suffered financial loss and having completely lost confidence in the workmanship of the mechanic, the complainant declined to entrust the vehicle to him again.

The man claimed that he instructed the workshop to carry out proper repairs by replacing all damaged components with new and genuine parts, and specifically requested that no temporary or substandard repair be undertaken, for which he allegedly paid Rs 17,610,

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Lastly, he moved the commission claiming that he has suffered financial loss of Rs 36,752, apart from loss of wages, travel expenses, mental agony, inconvenience and hardship, for which the mechanic is liable to compensate the complainant.

Below standard expected from competent mechanic

The high court noted that the mechanic failed to file his version within the given time limit and proceeded with the complaint without his version.

Noting that the bike’s engine failed within about three months and before the vehicle had covered even 6,000 kilometres, despite the specific assurance that the engine would function satisfactorily for one lakh kilometres, the commission held that the repair work carried out by the mechanic was “negligent, deficient and below the standard expected of a reasonably competent mechanic”.

The commission found that the man had suffered actual financial loss and even had to repeatedly visit the workshop, approach the police, and ultimately incur fresh expenditure for rectification of the defects solely because of the negligent repair carried out by the mechanic.

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“The mental agony, inconvenience and hardship suffered by the complainant are genuine and deserve to be compensated. Accordingly, the complainant is entitled to recover the amounts actually suffered by him, together with reasonable compensation for mental agony and the costs of these proceedings,” the commission added.

Direction issued by commission

The commission, accordingly, directed the bike mechanic to pay Rs 36,752 towards the financial loss sustained by the man due to deficiency in service.

The mechanic was also instructed to pay the daily wager a sum of Rs 20,000 as compensation for the mental agony, inconvenience and hardship suffered by the complainant due to the negligent repair work, repeated delay in delivery of the bike and the consequent necessity to undertake fresh repairs.

Lastly, the mechanic was directed to pay Rs 10,000 for the costs of these proceedings.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.