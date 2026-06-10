No government hostel subsidy for this Kerala Sainik School student, says court. Here’s why

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the hostel subsidy should be made available to every employee, but the tribunal had failed to understand the scheme’s purpose. (AI-generated image)

Choosing to send one’s child to a residential school comes with financial consequences that cannot be passed on to the government merely because boarding is compulsory there; the Kerala High Court has said, while rejecting a postal employee’s claim for hostel subsidy for his child studying at Sainik School, Kazhakkoottam, less than 50 km from the family’s residence.

A bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji from the Kerala High Court observed that the petitioner had voluntarily enrolled his child in a Kerala Sainik School that mandates boarding, fully aware of the financial implications.

“…The provision for ‘Hostel Subsidy’ is intended solely to save and offset the burden of a parent to provide education for his/her child in a school, which is very far away from the place of residence… Different is a case as projected by the petitioner, where it is his choice to admit his child in a particular school where admission to the hostel was mandatory,” the Kerala High Court said June 3.