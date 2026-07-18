9-year wait and no bride: Kerala consumer court orders marriage bureau to pay man

Ajith K K alleged that despite his matrimonial profile remaining active and receiving annual assurances from the Kannur marriage bureau, he was left waiting for nine years. (Image generated using AI)

A district consumer court in Kerala’s Kannur directed a local marriage bureau to refund a customer and pay him compensation after it failed to find him a suitable match for nearly nine years. The commission held the bureau liable for a deficiency of service after it accepted a registration fee but did not provide the promised matrimonial proposals.

The complainant, Ajith K K, a nursing college professor, registered his biodata with Sreechakra Marriage Bureau in November 2016 and paid a registration fee of Rs 3,000. The bureau had initially assured him of a prospective bride from Kasaragod, but no suitable proposal ever materialised.