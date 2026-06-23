Woman unable to earn livelihood due to ‘faulty’ coconut oil machine, wins 1 lakh

Subsequent to repair, the same defect used to recur after 10 or 15 days; therefore, the complainant requested the opposite party to replace the machine. (AI-generated image)

Underlining that compensation must be commensurate with the injury or loss sustained, the Kerala Consumer Commission has reduced compensation from 2 to 1 lakh, awarded to a woman who bought a coconut oil manufacturing machine for self-employment, but was unable to use it due to recurring defects.

President B Sudheendra Kumar observed that the woman could not utilise the machine regularly to earn her livelihood, and that there can be no doubt that service was deficient on the part of Ardav Machineries.

“We are satisfied that the compensation ordered by the District Commission cannot be said to be commensurate with the injury or loss sustained by the complainant,” the June 12 order said.