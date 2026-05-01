Kept ‘temporary’ for 29 Years: Gujarat High Court pulls up government, orders regularisation of medical officer

Holding that government institutions bear “greater responsibility to avoid exploitative employment practices,” the Gujarat High Court last month directed the state government to regularise the services of a medical officer who served for 29 years until his superannuation in 2015 in a “temporary” posting in Primary Health Centers (PHC) of the state.
Stating that a person “cannot be continued with a status like ad-hoc, temporary, or contractual” for years when the nature of the work is perennial, the court also reiterated the caution laid down by the Supreme Court in cases of “exploitative employment”. Justice M J Shelat made the observations while hearing a petition filed by one D A Parmar seeking directions for regularisation, as well as challenging a communication dated September 7, 2013, that directed termination of the services of the petitioner.
Parmar was appointed on February 1, 1986, and continued in the service as a medical officer till the age of superannuation on August 31, 2015. The court noted that although the appointment was made under a Government Resolution dated October 18, 1985, which explicitly stated that the services of the petitioner would be terminated if a Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-selected candidate became available, “such eventuality never happened during the entire service tenure of the petitioner,” who retired from service upon attaining the age of superannuation.
The court observed that the services rendered by the petitioner were “perennial in nature” and that the respondents could not dispute that the work of a medical officer in a primary health centre was continuous. Citing Supreme Court caution in precedents where “illegal” and “irregular” have been distinguished, the high court judgment states that precedents dealing with illegal appointments, “cannot serve as a shield to justify exploitative engagements persisting for years without the Employer undertaking legitimate recruitment…”
The judgment also cites another Supreme Court observation about the “exploitation” in government institutions, stating, “It is a disconcerting reality that temporary employees, particularly in government institutions, often face multifaceted forms of exploitation. While the foundational purpose of temporary contracts may have been to address short-term or seasonal needs, they have increasingly become a mechanism to evade long-term obligations owed to employees…”
Holding that the petitioner is “entitled to receive all the consequential benefits flowing from the order of regularisation,” the court directed the state to pass an appropriate order regularising “the service of the petitioner on the post of Medical Officer, Class-II, upon completion of 10 years of service from the date of his initial appointment,” and to grant the same within a period of three months from the order.
The high court directed that the petitioner “becomes a permanent employee of the State” and is “automatically entitled to receive pensionary benefits.”
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More