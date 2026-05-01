Kept ‘temporary’ for 29 Years: Gujarat High Court pulls up government, orders regularisation of medical officer

Holding that government institutions bear “greater responsibility to avoid exploitative employment practices,” the Gujarat High Court last month directed the state government to regularise the services of a medical officer who served for 29 years until his superannuation in 2015 in a “temporary” posting in Primary Health Centers (PHC) of the state.

Stating that a person “cannot be continued with a status like ad-hoc, temporary, or contractual” for years when the nature of the work is perennial, the court also reiterated the caution laid down by the Supreme Court in cases of “exploitative employment”. Justice M J Shelat made the observations while hearing a petition filed by one D A Parmar seeking directions for regularisation, as well as challenging a communication dated September 7, 2013, that directed termination of the services of the petitioner.