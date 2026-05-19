‘Let’s see if they’re okay with this bench’: Delhi HC issues notices to Kejriwal, two others

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at party office, in New Delhi on May 9. (Source: Express Archives)

The Delhi High Court issued fresh notices to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, after they opted to remain legally unrepresented in court in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea challenging the discharge of 23 accused — including the trio — in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Justice Manoj Jain on Tuesday orally remarked, “Let them be served and be intimated that the case has now been allocated to this bench. Once everybody is here (legally represented), we will draw a schedule for hearing, taking into account the convenience of all…”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, argued that the three have already been served notices earlier.