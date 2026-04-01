Excise policy: Delhi HC seeks Kejriwal’s reply on ED plea challenging his acquittal in cases over skipping summons

The ED had filed two criminal cases against Arvind Kejriwal, in February and March 2024. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s response on two pleas moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against his acquittal by a trial court in criminal cases pertaining to skipping the agency’s summons in the liquor excise policy case.

Kejriwal’s legal representatives remained absent before the court despite prior service of ED’s pleas. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice, to which Kejriwal has to reply by the next date of hearing on April 29, following brief submissions by ED.

ED’s counsel Zoheb Hossain argued before the HC that the trial court “committed a grave error” in acquitting Kejriwal, given the fact that the summons were received and responded to by Kejriwal is not in dispute.