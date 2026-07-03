‘Keep takedown plan ready’: Court tells Meta, others over Preity Zinta deepfake complaint

Preity Zinta is the latest celebrity to move the Bombay High Court seeking protection of her personality rights. (Photo: @realpz/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the removal of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake videos and other manipulated digital content breaching her personal rights.

The high court has asked the parties to work out a plan for the takedown of such content before it passes interim injunction orders against the alleged objectionable content next week.

On June 16, the Bombay High Court had allowed the actor to file a suit against Google LLC and other entities, including social media platforms and websites, for breach of her personality rights, copyrights, and erosion of goodwill through the content in question.