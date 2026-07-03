‘Keep takedown plan ready’: Court tells Meta, others over Preity Zinta deepfake complaint

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the removal of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake videos and other manipulated digital content breaching her personal rights.
The high court has asked the parties to work out a plan for the takedown of such content before it passes interim injunction orders against the alleged objectionable content next week.
On June 16, the Bombay High Court had allowed the actor to file a suit against Google LLC and other entities, including social media platforms and websites, for breach of her personality rights, copyrights, and erosion of goodwill through the content in question.
As several respondent platforms are based outside Mumbai and the alleged online activities were carried out within and beyond Mumbai, Zinta had sought leave to file her suit before the Bombay High Court, which the court had allowed, after which she filed a suit on June 18.
Zinta is the latest celebrity to move the Bombay High Court seeking protection of her personality rights. Over the past two years, the court has granted similar relief to actors Kartik Aryan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Suneil Shetty, as well as late veteran singer Asha Bhosale and singer Arijit Singh.
Zinta claimed that the defendants, including Meta Platforms and other websites, created, uploaded, and disseminated deepfake videos, memes, manipulated images, AI-generated chatbot personas, and other digital content, making them available to the general public on various platforms, thereby infringing upon her rights.
Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, representing the actor, told a single-judge bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar that the quality of deepfake content is gradually improving, causing serious infringement of Zinta’s rights. Therefore, ex parte orders were required to be passed directing the known websites, social media accounts, intermediaries, and John Doe (all unknown persons) to remove the objectionable content put up without the actor’s consent or authorisation.
The lawyer representing Google and Meta told the high court that while they did not object to deleting the links containing objectionable content identified by the plaintiff actor, they sought that no blanket order be passed to take down every single URL, as some of the flagged links may not contain infringing content.
Justice Jamdar then asked the lawyers for the parties to sit together and work out a plan to take down objectionable content while ensuring genuine links remain unaffected and posted the further hearing for Monday (July 6).