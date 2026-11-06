High court quashes NSA detention of activist held for protesting Kaziranga luxury hotel project

The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed the detention of lands rights activist Pranab Doley who was held under the National Security Act (NSA) for protesting against a proposed luxury hotel project near the Kaziranga National Park.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Senior advocate Santanu Borthakur, who was representing Doley, said that the HC laid out four grounds based on which Doley’s NSA detention was quashed.

“The court observed that the grounds of arrest did not have any proximate link and the relevant documents pertaining to the detention were not provided to him (Doley). The court also mentioned that the cases that were relied on were all old cases, and in most of the cases, he (Doley) had already received acquittal orders,” Borthakur said.