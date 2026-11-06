High court quashes NSA detention of activist held for protesting Kaziranga luxury hotel project

The Gauhati High Court on Friday quashed the detention of lands rights activist Pranab Doley who was held under the National Security Act (NSA) for protesting against a proposed luxury hotel project near the Kaziranga National Park.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Senior advocate Santanu Borthakur, who was representing Doley, said that the HC laid out four grounds based on which Doley’s NSA detention was quashed.
“The court observed that the grounds of arrest did not have any proximate link and the relevant documents pertaining to the detention were not provided to him (Doley). The court also mentioned that the cases that were relied on were all old cases, and in most of the cases, he (Doley) had already received acquittal orders,” Borthakur said.
A copy of the HC order is expected to be available later in the day, Borthakur added.
NSA invoked day after bail
After being arrested on July 12 by Golaghat Police in connection with the protests, Doley, a prominent indigenous and land rights activist, was granted bail by a local court on July 29. However, the Assam government invoked the NSA against Doley a day later stating that his activities were “prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state.”
Doley (40) is the convenor of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Committee and has been vocal about the potential impact of the project and the displacement of indigenous villagers, for years now.
In its bail order, an Additional Sessions Judge in Golaghat had observed that video footage had failed to “demonstrate a direct attack by protestors on the on-duty police personnel.” The judge had said that no “deadly weapon,” as alleged by the police, had been seized by the investigating officer during the course of the investigation.
Further, the order had stated, “Merely because the accused (Doley) and some others were leading the protestors, the same cannot be a ground to presume that he and others instigated the protestors to take law in their own hands.”
“In matters where ecological preservation intersects with indigenous survival, the standard apparatus of criminal law cannot be used to suppress local anxieties. True public order is achieved not by silencing the affected but by listening to them. Dispute of this nature require participatory environmental governance,” the order added.
However, before Doley was released from the district jail, the state government issued an order for his preventive detention under the NSA.
The order stated that based on the “nature, gravity, frequency and potential consequences of the activities attributed to the detenue,” the state government was “satisfied that there is a real and imminent possibility of the detenue continuing to indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and security of the State, if he is not prevented from doing so.”