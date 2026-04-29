Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma recuses from hearing Karti Chidambaram’s plea

Delhi High Court judge, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, recused herself from hearing Congress MP Karti Chidamabaram’s petition seeking quashing of an FIR accusing him of receiving “suspicious” fund transfers from liquor company Diageo and venture capital fund Sequoia Capital Tuesday.

Karti and a firm accused in the case, Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, through its director Rajesh Mohanan, had moved pleas before the Delhi HC seeking quashing of the FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2025.

Justice Sharma, whose roster deals with criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs, recused from both matters without disclosing the reason for the move, and said they will have to be listed before another bench. The pleas will now be taken up next on July 21 before another court.