The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case registered against a BJP worker accused of raising a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during a protest organised by the party, saying it was “highly unimaginable” that such a slogan would be raised at a BJP protest.
In an order dated October 28, Justice V Srishananda allowed a petition filed by BJP worker DS Ravi Kumar, and said, “In a demonstration organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, a political party, it is highly unimaginable that the protesters therein would raise the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.”
The Mandya district police arrested Ravi in 2024 for allegedly raising a pro-Pakistan slogan during a 2022 protest. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections related to making imputations or assertions prejudicial to national integration and circulating statements or reports that could cause public alarm.
Protest in 2022, arrest in 2024
The complaint against Ravi stemmed from a protest held on December 18, 2022, by a group of BJP supporters. The protest was organised in response to an objectionable statement allegedly made by Pakistan’s foreign minister against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to the complainant Kannambadi Kumar, participants in the protest raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, and a video of the event caused him mental distress.
‘Abuse of process of law’
The court accepted Ravi’s contention that the word ‘Zindabad’ crept in by mistake instead of ‘Murdabad’. “The continuation of the criminal case in the considered opinion of this court is thus unnecessary and would amount to abuse of process of law,” the court said.
The prosecution opposed the plea, contending that the video clip submitted to the police clearly shows the petitioner mentioning ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, and therefore, the investigation has to continue.
The bench held that prior sanction was mandatory to initiate prosecution under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC, but no such sanction had been obtained before the magistrate took cognisance of the case.
Allowing the petition, the court quashed the criminal proceedings.