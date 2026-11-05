The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case registered against a BJP worker accused of raising a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during a protest organised by the party, saying it was “highly unimaginable” that such a slogan would be raised at a BJP protest.

In an order dated October 28, Justice V Srishananda allowed a petition filed by BJP worker DS Ravi Kumar, and said, “In a demonstration organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, a political party, it is highly unimaginable that the protesters therein would raise the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.”

The Mandya district police arrested Ravi in 2024 for allegedly raising a pro-Pakistan slogan during a 2022 protest. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections related to making imputations or assertions prejudicial to national integration and circulating statements or reports that could cause public alarm.