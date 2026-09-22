In a first, Karnataka university introduces transgender reservation in LLB course

The Karnataka High Court issued the direction while hearing an appeal by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) against an order to provide a transgender student with reservation. (File Photo)

Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has become the first university in the state to provide 1 per cent reservation for transgender people in a three-year LLB course.

The university issued the notification on September 16. It decided to provide the transgender reservation following a Karnataka High Court direction that cited the Supreme Court judgment in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) vs Union of India case in 2014.

The high court had issued this direction while hearing an appeal filed by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) against a single-judge bench’s order to provide a transgender student with reservation.

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The student approached the court in 2023 after NLSIU refused admission to him and sought directions for the government and the university to implement the Karnataka State Policy on Transgenders 2017 and to provide transgender people with reservation. In an interim order, the court also directed the university to grant admission to the transgender person in the LLB course in 2023-24.