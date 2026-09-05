Why Karnataka tribunal stayed teacher’s suspension for attending RSS rally

In its suspension order on August 20, the Department of School Education said Gururaj Joshi's conduct was 'dereliction of duty' and warranted disciplinary action. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday stayed the suspension order issued against an assistant school teacher for participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rally, observing that it is not a political party and that his act did not violate rules.

Gururaj Joshi, an assistant teacher at the Government Girls’ High School in Hunasagi, had participated in RSS Path Sanchalan events held in Hunasagi in Yadgir district and Talikote in the neighbouring Vijayapura district on October 12, 2025, a Sunday.

“The alleged act of the applicant was that he has participated in the event organised by an association. When he participated in the event organised by a non-political party, the act of the applicant did not violate the conditions stipulated under Rule 5 of the Karnataka State Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021,” the tribunal bench headed by Judicial Member S Y Watawati said in its order.