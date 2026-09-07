Suspended Karnataka PSC chief, son were in touch with middleman, candidates: CID

The suspended chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Sahukar Shivashankarappa, who is being investigated for his alleged role in a scam in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers, and his son were in frequent contact through encrypted internet calls with a middleman arrested for facilitating leaks of the exam paper, a CID inquiry has found.

The findings of the CID inquiry were presented in the Karnataka High Court on Monday by the public prosecutor during the hearing of an anticipatory bail plea filed by the suspended KPSC chairman.

Shivashankarappa is suspected to have connived with the controller of exams at the KPSC, Gyanendra Kumar, an IAS officer, and an arrested middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, a BJP-linked businessman, to leak the KPSC exam papers to select candidates who had paid up to Rs 80 lakh to be selected as veterinarians, the investigation has found.