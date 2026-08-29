Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, 1 more get bail in RSS volunteer’s defamation case

A Bengaluru magistrate court Saturday gave bail to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad in a criminal defamation complaint filed by an RSS volunteer.

In his complaint, petitioner Tejas A had claimed that the Congress leaders issued communication and public statements about the activities of the RSS and also published certain comments on social media platforms. He has alleged that the statements attributed unlawful, antisocial, and objectionable activities to the RSS and its members and portrayed the organisation in a negative light.

In its order dated June 27, the court had taken cognisance of the complaint only in regard to Kharge and Nalapad, but dropped the case against Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao. The court had then issued summons to the accused.