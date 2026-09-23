Karnataka homestay owner’s arrest over US woman’s rape illegal: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Karnataka High Court order declaring illegal the arrest of the owner of a homestay in Kodagu where a US national was allegedly sexually assaulted in April.

The high court, which also directed the state government to pay the homestay owner Rs 5 lakh in compensation, said in its July 15 order that “a citizen’s fundamental rights cannot be bartered away simply because of pressure from foreign embassies”.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed an appeal filed by the state government, which argued that the homestay owner was informed of the grounds of his arrest, the fact of his arrest was intimated to his relative, and he was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate within the stipulated period. It further argued that the police had a duty to take him into custody to conduct a preliminary investigation because the FIR contained cognisable offences.