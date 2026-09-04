Karnataka court denies maintenance claim of wife who left home ‘without cause’

The Karnataka High Court said that though the wife had alleged that she was harassed and subjected to cruelty by her husband, 'no substantive proof was produced to that effect'. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka High Court held last month that leaving a matrimonial home without reasonable cause and justification is “certainly a disqualification” for a wife to seek maintenance from her husband.

A bench of Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha was hearing a woman’s plea challenging a family court order dated November 29, 2023, which rejected her application for monthly maintenance.

Observing that a wife can be granted maintenance if her husband neglected or refused to maintain her and if she is unable to maintain herself, the bench said in an order on August 25, “When a wife fails to meet statutory requirements or her case attracts disqualifications, her claim is liable to be rejected.”