Karnataka High Court steps in as father’s ‘inaction’ leaves 3-year-old US citizen at risk of deportation from India

The 3-year-old girl’s mother is an Indian citizen holding a valid Green Card of the United States, while the husband and daughter are US citizens, the Karnataka High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court has held that parental non-cooperation cannot jeopardise a minor’s legal status and permitted a 3-year-old US citizen’s mother to act as the child’s guardian for the limited purpose of securing travel documents, including applying for a US passport.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum invoked the doctrine of parens patriae to bypass a father’s refusal to sign passport consent forms, which had left the child at risk of illegal overstay and deportation. Parens patriae, which is Latin for ‘parent of the country’, refers to the state’s power to act as the guardian of any individual who is unable to care for their own interests.