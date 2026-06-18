Bengaluru buildings can go higher as Karnataka High Court upholds premium FAR policy

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the validity of Karnataka’s Premium Floor Area Ratio (PFAR) scheme, allowing landowners and developers to secure additional construction rights by paying premium charges (File photo for representative use).

In a major boost for vertical urban development, the Karnataka High Court Monday upheld the validity of the state government’s Premium Floor Area Ratio (PFAR) scheme. The programme allows landowners and developers to bypass standard built-up limits by paying premium charges directly to the state to secure additional construction rights.

Floor Area Ratio (FAR) measures the total floor area of a building relative to the size of its plot. Historically used by town planners to control urban density, FAR ensures that built-up space remains proportionate to existing infrastructure, such as road width, water supply, sewage systems, and drainage networks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha, in an order dated June 15, dismissed a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the move. The court stated, “There is no material to establish that an increase in FAR would deprive the residents of their quality of life. We are unable to accept that the increase in FAR violates Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution of India.”