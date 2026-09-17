Karnataka High Court orders report on man jailed without trial for 21 years

The Karnataka High Court Thursday directed the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to depute a responsible officer and submit a report regarding the legal and medical assistance provided to V Srinivasa, an undertrial prisoner who has remained in prison for 21 years without a trial.

Justice C M Poonacha stated, “We are not treating this as adversarial but want to see what can be done for him.” The court ordered the member secretary of the KSLSA to depute an officer to visit the Central Prison, Bengaluru, assess the situation, and place on record the assistance extended to the prisoner before the next hearing on October 7.