Karnataka High Court permits transgender women to continue hormone therapy amid challenge to 2026 Act

In a significant interim ruling, the Karnataka High Court Thursday permitted two transgender women to continue their hormone replacement therapy (HRT), providing relief against potential disruptions caused by recent legislative changes.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum stated, “Petitioners shall be permitted to continue their hormone replacement therapy, as per their existing medical record. The continuation of the treatment shall be, however, subject to the outcome of the present petition and any order that may be passed by the Apex Court, including in any transfer proceedings.”

The petitioners moved the High Court to declare the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, unconstitutional. They argued that the Act violates fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 15(1), 16, 19, and 21 of the Indian Constitution.