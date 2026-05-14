Karnataka High Court stays FSSAI advisory banning use of Ashwagandha leaves in health supplements

The Karnataka High Court has stayed an advisory issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) banning the use of Ashwagandha leaves or extracts in supplements due to safety concerns flagged by the Union Ministry of Ayush.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar Tuesday said, “The impugned advisory dated 16.04.2026 issued by the respondents is hereby stayed only insofar as it relates to the petitioners in W.P.No.14990/2026 and W.P.No.15010/2026 are concerned, till the next date of hearing.”

The interim order was passed in response to petitions filed by Sami-Sabinsa Group Ltd and Kerry Inc, which approached the court seeking to quash the advisory.