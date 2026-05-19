Karnataka High Court stays copyright FIR against Amazon over discounted book sale

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday stayed all further investigation in an FIR registered against Amazon Seller Services Private Limited under the Copyright Act for allegedly selling a book titled ‘Hell Hogu Karana’ authored by late journalist Ravi Belagere, on its platform at a discounted price than the original price.

A vacation bench Justice K V Aravind, in its order, said, “Issue notice to the respondents. In the meanwhile, further proceedings in the FIR stayed till the next date of hearing. List the matter for hearing in the third week of June.”

Senior Advocate Sandesh J Chouta, appearing for the company, argued that “under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, intermediaries are protected by the statutory safe harbour”.