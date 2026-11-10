The Karnataka High Court has said that only special courts constituted to try MPs and MLAs are competent to take cognisance of and try such cases, irrespective of whether they commit the offence before or after becoming legislators.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said in an order on November 4, “Special Courts constituted pursuant to the direction of the Apex Court for trial of cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs are the Courts competent to take cognizance of and try such cases, irrespective of whether the offence is committed before or after the accused becomes a legislator, the object being expeditious disposal of such cases.”