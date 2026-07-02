Karnataka High Court slams Manipal Hospital, cancels forgery case against top oncologist

The Karnataka High Court Thursday cancelled a criminal case registered by a hospital against a Bengaluru-based oncologist over allegedly forging a signature on an experience certificate.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, while allowing the petition filed by the doctor, said, “Allow doctors to treat patients, do not drag him into your (inter-hospital) disputes. In private disputes, don’t make doctors scapegoats.”

Pulling up the Manipal Hospital for pursuing criminal action against a doctor who served it for around 20 years, the bench orally said, “You hospital should have been magnanimous and ignored the document; he (petitioner) has served you for 20 years.”

The dispute arose soon after oncologist Somashekar S P resigned from the Manipal hospital to join Aster DM Healthcare.