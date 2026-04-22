‘Like removing India’s soul’: Karnataka High Court wants civic body to review Shankaracharya Jayanti event denial

Though India is a secular country, it does not mean that the dharmic and cultural activities in the country cannot be entertained, the Karnataka High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: Observing that removing dharmic and cultural traditions from Indian civilisation would be akin to “removing the soul from the country”, the Karnataka High Court has directed the civic authorities in Bengaluru to reconsider the denial of permission to a Trust to hold a Sri Shankaracharya Jayanti function at a public auditorium.

Justice M I Arun, on April 16, pointed out that though India is a secular country, it does not mean that dharmic and cultural activities cannot be entertained.

Justice M I Arun was hearing a plea by the Malleshwaram Brahmana Sabha Trust. Justice M I Arun was hearing a plea by the Malleshwaram Brahmana Sabha Trust.

“In fact, the greatness of Indian civilisation is intertwined with its dharmic and cultural activities and removing it amounts to removing the soul from the country. The Constitution of India itself contains pictures of seals from the Indian civilisation, a Gurukul – an integral part of the Indian Education System, Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita, Gautama Buddha, Mahavira Swami and the like,” the order read.