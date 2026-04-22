‘Like removing India’s soul’: Karnataka High Court wants civic body to review Shankaracharya Jayanti event denial

Karnataka High Court news: Observing that removing dharmic and cultural traditions from Indian civilisation would be akin to “removing the soul from the country”, the Karnataka High Court has directed the civic authorities in Bengaluru to reconsider the denial of permission to a Trust to hold a Sri Shankaracharya Jayanti function at a public auditorium.
Justice M I Arun, on April 16, pointed out that though India is a secular country, it does not mean that dharmic and cultural activities cannot be entertained.
Justice M I Arun was hearing a plea by the Malleshwaram Brahmana Sabha Trust.
“In fact, the greatness of Indian civilisation is intertwined with its dharmic and cultural activities and removing it amounts to removing the soul from the country. The Constitution of India itself contains pictures of seals from the Indian civilisation, a Gurukul – an integral part of the Indian Education System, Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita, Gautama Buddha, Mahavira Swami and the like,” the order read.
The goodness in the same has to be actively promoted for the betterment of society.
The corporation’s rejection, without there being any prohibition in terms of the government policy or law, is liable to be set aside.
The petitioner cannot, as a matter of right, claim that the place should be given to them for the celebration of Sri Shankaracharya Jayanti.
The petitioner has no vested right in this regard, and if the Trust satisfies other criteria and if the auditorium is available, the authorities are required to consider their request in accordance with the law.
The Karnataka High Court, lastly, directed the authorities to consider the request of the Trust and take a decision within five days.
Shankaracharya Jayanti celebration
It was placed on record before the Karnataka High Court that the petitioner is a Trust seeking permission from the authorities to conduct a function related to the revered Shankaracharya at the yoga auditorium in the light of Sri Shankaracharya Jayanti being celebrated in the country on April 21.
The request was, however, turned down by the Bangalore West City Corporation citing that the auditorium cannot be utilised for dharmic activities. Aggrieved by the same, the present writ petition has been filed.
In its plea, the Trust pointed out that there are no rules and regulations framed as to what activities can be conducted in the concerned auditorium and that the state has been permitting certain activities in the auditorium and its institutions.
It was further submitted that the auditorium is also allotted to private individuals for conducting programmes. In this regard, the petitioner placed material evidence on record indicating that concerts and other programmes by private organisations have been permitted to be held on the said premises.
Arguments
Government pleader Spoorthi V submitted before the Karnataka High Court that the auditorium is generally not given for religious and political activities. However, the court noted that he was unable to contravene the said submissions made by the counsel for the petitioner.
The counsel then submitted that the auditorium is a yoga centre and permission would have been granted if it were to be used for any yoga-related activities.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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