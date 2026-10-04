10 am to 5 pm: Karnataka High Court fixes parole window for murder convicts’ wedding

The Karnataka High Court last week granted a limited one-day parole to two life convicts, a man and a woman convicted of conspiring and murdering the woman’s husband, allowing them to solemnise their marriage. The court observed that moral objections cannot override a legal entitlement when no statutory prohibition exists.

Justice MG S Kamal at the Dharwad bench passed the order on September 28 on a writ petition filed by Shridhar Arjun Talawar and Siddavva alias Priyanka Jagamutti, both aged 23 and residents of Bhairanatti in Mudalagi taluk, Belagavi district. Currently lodged in the Belagavi central jail, the duo sought directions for their release or, alternatively, 90 days of general parole to conduct their marriage and related ceremonies.

Siddavva was married to Shankar Siddappa Jagamutti, 25, but developed a relationship with Sridhar Talawar. Considering Shankar an obstacle to their relationship, the duo conspired to eliminate him. On July 17, 2023, shortly after Shankar’s birthday, Shridhar stabbed Shankar to death at a temple with Siddavva’s assistance before fleeing. Following their arrest, a local court in Belagavi district convicted both of murder on July 30, 2024, sentencing them to life imprisonment alongside a fine of Rs 3 lakh.

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Moral question and legal rights

Addressing the unique circumstances, the High Court noted that the petitioners’ decision to marry aligns with the prosecution’s original conspiracy theory regarding their motive.

“The petitioners have now decided to get married, which was indeed the conspiracy theory proposed by the prosecution. This poses a moral question as to whether they are entitled to parole to get married when the accusation against them was that they had conspired to eliminate the husband of petitioner No.2 (Siddavva). However, legally, there is no such prohibition. Moral consciousness cannot overtake the legal entitlement to get married,” the order stated.

The court further noted that the right to marry serves a recognised social function and cannot be denied purely on moral considerations in the absence of explicit statutory bars. While the state government argued that the prison manual contains no provisions for granting parole on marriage grounds, it also confirmed upon the court’s query that jail regulations do not permit solemnising marriages within prison premises.

The court directed prison authorities to grant parole between 10 am and 5 pm on a date chosen by the petitioners, subject to administrative convenience.

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“An adequate number of police personnel, to be deputed by the jailer, shall accompany the petitioners and remain present during the ceremony. The petitioners must be returned to jail by 5 pm on that day,” the court directed.