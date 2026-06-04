Foreign citizens of Indian origin can seek relief under Senior Citizens Act: Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court has ruled that elderly persons of Indian origin with foreign citizenship are entitled to protections under the Senior Citizens Act in property-related disputes (Image generated using AI).

In a landmark judgment, the Karnataka High Court Thursday ruled that a senior citizen of Indian origin who has acquired foreign citizenship but owns property in India is fully eligible to maintain legal proceedings under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

A division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice Venkatesh Naik T passed the order while setting aside a single-judge bench’s March 2022 verdict. The previous order had blocked the petition of a UK citizen on the grounds that the Act applies strictly to Indian citizens.

“We are of the opinion that said interpretation is a narrow interpretation, which tends to defeat the very object of the Act,” the division bench noted.