Raid before FIR: Karnataka High Court scraps slaughter case despite beef seizure

The Karnataka High Court recently scrapped criminal proceedings against a man accused of illegal cattle slaughter and meat distribution after finding that the police raided his godown and seized beef without registering an FIR first.

In an order dated September 28, Justice Rajesh Rai K allowed the petition filed by Zainul Abdeen, challenging the case registered against him under various provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The court held that taking substantial investigative steps before lodging an FIR rendered the entire proceeding legally unsustainable. “The failure to register the FIR before proceeding with the raid and seizure, coupled with the fact that substantial investigative steps were undertaken before registration of the FIR, vitiates the proceedings initiated against the petitioner-accused. Consequently, the further proceedings arising out of such FIR cannot be sustained,” the bench noted.