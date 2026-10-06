Raid before FIR: Karnataka High Court scraps slaughter case despite beef seizure

The Karnataka High Court recently scrapped criminal proceedings against a man accused of illegal cattle slaughter and meat distribution after finding that the police raided his godown and seized beef without registering an FIR first.
In an order dated September 28, Justice Rajesh Rai K allowed the petition filed by Zainul Abdeen, challenging the case registered against him under various provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.
The court held that taking substantial investigative steps before lodging an FIR rendered the entire proceeding legally unsustainable. “The failure to register the FIR before proceeding with the raid and seizure, coupled with the fact that substantial investigative steps were undertaken before registration of the FIR, vitiates the proceedings initiated against the petitioner-accused. Consequently, the further proceedings arising out of such FIR cannot be sustained,” the bench noted.
The case dates back to February 26, 2023, when the police received information at around 9.30 am regarding the illegal sale of beef without a license. Officers subsequently conducted multiple raids on shops and a godown in Shabbeer Nagar, Mysuru.
During the search at Abdeen’s godown, the police allegedly found cattle being slaughtered, meat being processed for transport, and a cattle carcass with two horns. After seizing the meat, the police registered a suo motu complaint against Abdeen.
Seeking to scrap the case, the petitioner argued that the police were duty-bound to register an FIR or make an entry in the general diary upon receiving information about a cognisable offence before searching. The petitioner cited the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Lalita Kumari v. State of Uttar Pradesh (2014), which mandates registering an FIR first upon receiving information about a cognisable offence. The petitioner also noted that the property belonged to his father and that he had no connection to the alleged offence.
Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that the investigation was complete, a chargesheet had been filed, and witness statements pointed to Abdeen’s involvement. Citing the High Court judgment in Ismail v State of HAL Police Station (2026), the state contended that conducting a preliminary inquiry before an FIR does not invalidate proceedings unless the accused demonstrates prejudice. The court rejected the prosecution’s stance, observing that police received information at 9.30 am and had ample opportunity to file an FIR before raiding the premises.
“In the circumstances, the action of the police cannot be characterised as a mere preliminary enquiry undertaken for the purpose of ascertaining the truth of the information received. The police had already proceeded substantially with the investigation by conducting searches, effecting seizures and recording the statements of panch witnesses before registration of the FIR,” the bench stated.
Concluding that procedural shortcuts directly impacted the accused, the court held, “Therefore, in the facts and circumstances of the present case, it cannot be held that no prejudice has been caused to the petitioner on account of the failure to register the FIR before undertaking the raid and seizure.”