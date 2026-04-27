Karnataka High Court says insurer not liable to pay compensation to agricultural labourer for tractor injury, asks vehicle owner to pay up

The Karnataka High Court has said that an insurance company would not be liable to pay compensation to an agricultural labourer if he meets with an accident while travelling on the mudguard of a tractor. The owner of the tractor would be solely liable to compensate the injured, the court observed.

A division bench comprising Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Tyagaraja N Inavally, in its order dated April 2, said, “We are of the considered opinion that the finding of the Tribunal that the Insurance Company is liable for injuries caused with respect to a person travelling on the mudguard is not sustainable.”