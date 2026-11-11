No legal relief for Army aspirant found medically unfit due to small kidney

The Karnataka High Court recently upheld a single-judge order dismissing a petition filed by a 25-year-old Indian Army aspirant seeking the constitution of a Review Medical Board (RMB) to re-examine him after he was declared medically unfit due to his kidney size, despite securing the 51st rank on the merit list.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha, in its order dated October 29, said, “This court cannot review the competent authority’s decision on the merits in proceedings under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. The competent authority’s decision cannot be faulted on the grounds of arbitrariness.”

Monish N Aradhya applied to join the Indian Army earlier this year. Following the written examination, he underwent a medical examination before the Special Medical Board (SNB), which declared him unfit due to a small left kidney and other medical grounds.

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Aradhya later appealed to the Appellate Medical Board (AMB). In July, after a re-examination, the AMB also determined that he was medically unfit due to the same issue: his small left kidney. On August 10, Aradhya submitted a request to review the AMB’s decision, but it was denied. He then decided to approach the High Court.

On September 17, a single-judge bench dismissed the plea, saying, “Keeping in mind the fact that a request for review of the decision of the AMB by RMB is not a matter of right; and having regard to the stringent conditions of the nature of work that is required to be discharged by the personnel of the Indian Army, in the considered opinion of this court, the extraordinary discretionary jurisdiction of this court is not to be invoked to grant relief as sought for by the petitioner.”

Scan reports

Advocate K S Ponnappa, appearing for the petitioner, relied on various medical reports conducted by various hospitals/diagnostic centres. A report from Manipal Hospital indicates that the size of his left kidney is 7.7-8 cm.

As per the Manual of Medical Standards for entry into Armed Forces, any persistent (for more than three months) structural or functional abnormality of the kidney, as detected during clinical examination or urinalysis, renders a candidate unfit. In case the kidneys appear shrunken on ultrasound (less than 8 cm on either side), it qualifies for rejection.

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Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamath, representing the respondents, submitted that the AMB examined the petitioner using a ‘triple phase CECT scan’, an advanced diagnostic technology. “The said scan gives more accurate results than an ultrasound scan, and the report of the said scan indicates that the left kidney of the petitioner is 7 cm,” ASG Kamath stated.

Chief Justice Bakhru, in the order dismissing the appeal, stated, “Given that the ‘triple phase CECT scan’ indicated the size of the appellant’s left kidney to be 7 centimetres, the decision of the competent authority to deny the appellant’s request for a review by the RMB cannot be considered arbitrary or lacking in reason.”