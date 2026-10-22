Karnataka High Court orders regularisation for woman after 34 years of daily wage service

Geeta Terdal, a Scheduled Caste woman who entered government service in 1988 as a typist through the Employment Exchange and retired from her job after 34 years of service in June 2022 with nothing, watching 12 of her colleagues get regularised, has finally got a breather. The Karnataka High Court on October 16 held that retirement does not deprive a daily wage employee’s right to a pending claim for regularisation of service and directed the state government to regularise her service from the date she completed 10 years of service and recalculate her retirement benefits accordingly.

Allowing Terdal’s appeal, Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Hema Kulkarni, in the order, said, “To deny consideration of regularisation merely because the employee has, in the meantime, attained the age of superannuation, would be to permit the State to reap the fruits of decades of labour and thereafter wash its hands of the obligations that may have accrued during the subsistence of such employment.”

Obligation to be a model employer

The bench, in its order, reminded the State Government that there is a solemn obligation on it to be a model employer. It said, “The State must not become an exemplar of the very exploitation which the Constitution commands it to prevent.”

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The order added, “An employee who has devoted the prime of her youth and the greater part of her working life to the service of the State cannot be shown the door at the twilight of her career, with nothing to show for decades of toil, merely because the state government chose to perpetuate her engagement on daily wages.”

Terdal had challenged a single-judge order which had denied her any relief on the sole ground that she, having attained the age of superannuation, could no longer seek regularization of her services.

Terdal had contended that her entry into service in 1988 was neither clandestine nor through the backdoor but was pursuant to a selection process initiated by the State, through the Employment Exchange, for appointment as typist.

After rendering nearly 24 years of uninterrupted service, she staked her claim for regularisation, which was backed by recommendations given by the office of the Directorate of Municipal Administration, where she was posted, and her application was made along with the claims of several other daily-wage employees.

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However, 12 daily-wage employees, who had entered service subsequent to the appointment of the appellant, were extended the benefit of regularization, while hers remained unattended. In June 2022, she retired after rendering 34 long years of service, all of which stood branded as daily-wage service.

The state government opposed the plea by referring to the apex court judgment in the case of State of Karnataka versus Umadevi (2006) and contended that regularisation of employees engaged on daily wages by not following the regular process of recruitment is impermissible, more so when such employees have retired.

Mandate of equality in public employment

Firstly, the bench refused to accept the contention of the State that the apex court judgment in the Umadevi case imposed a bar on regularisation. In its order, the court said, “The Constitution Bench (Apex court) sought to prevent the backdoor entry into public employment; it did not intend to confer upon the State an unbridled licence to extract labour against sanctioned posts for decades together and thereafter disown the legitimate claims of those very employees by invoking the doctrine against regularisation.”

The court said that the exception recognised in the judgment cannot be employed to defeat the constitutional mandate of equality in public employment.

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The bench then referred to the apex court judgments delivered post Umadevi case, in which the court further crystallised employee rights by holding that even on death of a daily wage employee, his legal heirs would be entitled to arrears of terminal benefits and retirement during the pendency of the claim for regularisation does not extinguish such claim.

The court held, “Where an employee, otherwise qualified to hold the post, has rendered 10 years or more of continuous service against a duly sanctioned vacancy, without the protective umbrella of orders of courts or tribunals, the claim for regularisation warrants consideration.”

‘Can’t deny daily wage workers job security’

Referring to records in the present case, the bench said, “It cannot retain employees on daily wages for the greater part of their working lives, deny them the security of regular employment, and thereafter compel them to spend the evening of their lives in the corridors of courts seeking recognition of services rendered over decades.”

Allowing the appeal, the court set aside the single-judge order and directed the state to regularise the service of Geeta Terdal in the cadre in which she was working at the time of attaining the age of superannuation, with effect from the date on which she completed 10 years of service, and accordingly grant her retirement benefits.