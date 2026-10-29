No court relief for Karnataka women accused of hurling casteist abuses at advocate

The Karnataka High Court recently refused to scrap a criminal case against two women accused of hurling casteist abuses at an advocate inside her office in the presence of several clients, as well as posting a defamatory review taking the name of her caste on her Google Business Profile.

Dismissing the petition filed by Kirthi S Saraswathi and Savithri S, Justice M Nagaprasanna, in an order dated October 16, stated, “There is no warrant of interference in exercise of jurisdiction under Section 482 of the CrPC as the offence of hurling abuses against the complainant would undoubtedly require evidence to disprove the allegations”.

Dispute over fees, allegations of public abuse

According to the complaint, Saraswathi initially appointed the advocate to represent her in matrimonial proceedings initiated by her husband. On June 10, 2025, after the advocate informed Saraswathi that she could not attend a hearing, she issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) two days later and refused to hand over the case documents.

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Saraswathi then allegedly demanded a refund of her fees. After the altercation, the advocate filed a complaint, and the police booked the women under charges of intentional insult and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Seeking to scrap the charges, the petitioners argued that the allegations arose solely from a dispute over a fee refund. Countering this, the complainant argued that the petitioners hurled caste-based abuses at her in her office in front of other clients, making it a location where members of the public witnessed the incident.

Examining the complaint and chargesheet, the bench noted that the petitioners took the name of the caste while abusing the complainant in her office before multiple clients.

The court observed: “Albeit an office would not mean necessary ingredients of it being a place of public view, while it is not a public place, clients witnessing such hurling of abuses would require evidence to demonstrate whether the petitioners had, with an intention, abused the complainant taking the name of the caste.”

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Addressing the claims regarding online defamation, the bench noted that the petitioners allegedly posted a defamatory Google Business review that damaged the advocate’s professional reputation by again invoking her caste. Holding that “these instances prima facie form the ingredients of the offences under the Act,” the High Court concluded that the petitioners must prove their innocence in a full-blown trial and dismissed the petition.