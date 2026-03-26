‘Flagrant disregard for proceedings’: Karnataka High Court flays ‘illegal’ seizure of Rs 1.96-crore Mercedes, orders release

The case traces back to a high-end Mercedes car originally purchased in 2023 for Rs 1.96 crore by a Mangaluru-based buyer with financial assistance from HDFC Bank Limited. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court SUV seizure news: Delivering a sharp rebuke to transport authorities, the Karnataka High Court has quashed the seizure of a Rs 1.96-crore luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV and ordered the release of the vehicle, while holding both actions to be illegal, arbitrary, and in violation of statutory limits.

Justice Jyoti M was hearing a writ petition filed by one Neeraj Kumar Sharma challenging the legality of the seizure of his Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV and the cancellation of its registration by transport authorities.

“This Court finds such conduct on the part of the respondent authorities to be highly improper. Once this Court seizes the matter and is pending adjudication, any precipitative action taken by the authorities affecting the subject matter of the writ petition is wholly unwarranted,” the Karnataka High Court said on March 24, as it ordered the vehicle’s release.