‘Flagrant disregard for proceedings’: Karnataka High Court flays ‘illegal’ seizure of Rs 1.96-crore Mercedes, orders release

Karnataka High Court SUV seizure news: Delivering a sharp rebuke to transport authorities, the Karnataka High Court has quashed the seizure of a Rs 1.96-crore luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV and ordered the release of the vehicle, while holding both actions to be illegal, arbitrary, and in violation of statutory limits.
Justice Jyoti M was hearing a writ petition filed by one Neeraj Kumar Sharma challenging the legality of the seizure of his Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV and the cancellation of its registration by transport authorities.
“This Court finds such conduct on the part of the respondent authorities to be highly improper. Once this Court seizes the matter and is pending adjudication, any precipitative action taken by the authorities affecting the subject matter of the writ petition is wholly unwarranted,” the Karnataka High Court said on March 24, as it ordered the vehicle’s release.
Trouble resurfaced on June 15, 2025, when transport department officials seized the vehicle in Mysuru during a special enforcement drive targeting luxury vehicles suspected of tax evasion.
Authorities alleged that the petitioner had manipulated documents to misclassify the vehicle as a lower-end model, evading substantial tax liability.
They claimed the SUV, originally valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, had been falsely represented as a significantly cheaper model worth about Rs 35 lakh, causing a purported revenue loss of over Rs 78 lakh to the state.
The state justified the seizure as part of a broader crackdown led by a specially constituted checking squad tasked with identifying such discrepancies.
Core legal question: Who can seize a vehicle?
At the heart of the dispute was a fundamental legal question – whether the officer who seized the vehicle was empowered under law to take such action.
The court undertook a close examination of the statutory framework governing vehicle seizure under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation Act.
It reiterated that only specific officers such as motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) or police officers of a prescribed rank are authorised to detain or seize vehicles.
In this case, the seizure had been carried out by an officer who was part of a special squad but lacked independent statutory authority.
“The officer acted beyond the scope of his assignment…the power to seize cannot be assumed in the absence of express authorization,” the court held.
Justice Jyoti clarified that the officer had merely been tasked with submitting a report under supervision, not exercising coercive powers such as seizure.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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