Karnataka court quashes doctor’s cases, sets 3-month deadline for immigration panels

The Karnataka High Court has directed the State Government to constitute and operationalise district-level committees in three months to deal with cases of illegal immigration.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, in his order dated October 16, said, “The state government shall ensure that such committees are constituted and made functional in all districts where their constitution is mandated, within an outer limit of three months.”

The district committee is to be constituted in pursuance of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Central Government in 2025 for the Detection, Identification, Detention and Deportation of illegal immigrants staying in India.

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The court gave the direction while quashing two criminal cases registered against Bengaluru-based doctor Nagendrappa T on July 22. The doctor was arrested a day after he allegedly intimidated and assaulted Nasreena and her husband, Bilal, after accusing them of being Bangladesh nationals who were previously deported from India.