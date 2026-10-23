Karnataka court quashes doctor’s cases, sets 3-month deadline for immigration panels

The Karnataka High Court has directed the State Government to constitute and operationalise district-level committees in three months to deal with cases of illegal immigration.
Justice M Nagaprasanna, in his order dated October 16, said, “The state government shall ensure that such committees are constituted and made functional in all districts where their constitution is mandated, within an outer limit of three months.”
The district committee is to be constituted in pursuance of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Central Government in 2025 for the Detection, Identification, Detention and Deportation of illegal immigrants staying in India.
The court gave the direction while quashing two criminal cases registered against Bengaluru-based doctor Nagendrappa T on July 22. The doctor was arrested a day after he allegedly intimidated and assaulted Nasreena and her husband, Bilal, after accusing them of being Bangladesh nationals who were previously deported from India.
The bench noted that the Standard Operating Procedure contemplates a comprehensive institutional mechanism at the district level for identification, verification and lawful action concerning persons illegally residing within the territory of India. The constitution of district-level committees is an integral component of that mechanism; the procedure cannot be permitted to remain a mere executive proclamation, bereft of implementation, it said.
Further, it stated that a law without implementation is little more than an illusion of governance. The bench ordered, “The State must ensure that allegations of unauthorised immigration are dealt with promptly, uniformly and strictly in accordance with law. Neither administrative apathy nor indiscriminate action can be countenanced.”
The court also highlighted that illegal immigration presents a challenge to the sovereignty of the state, the integrity of its borders and the efficacy of its internal security apparatus. “Unregulated and undocumented movement of persons across national frontiers, when left unchecked, has the potential to create serious vulnerabilities in the machinery of governance,” the court stated.
Emphasising that the state government cannot afford to be indifferent to unlawful immigration, the court opined, “For indifference today may become an institutional vulnerability tomorrow. Illegal immigration must be addressed with firmness.”
In her complaint, Nasreena alleged that the doctor verbally abused them in Hindi over their nationality, before dragging and assaulting her. She had added that Dr Nagendrappa repeatedly hit Bilal on his head and back, knocked him to the ground, kicked him, and threatened to kill them if they reported the incident.
The bench noted that the complainants themselves had furnished their permanent address to be in Bangladesh to the police, while claiming to be residing in Bengaluru. Further, material placed before it indicated that they did not possess documents authorising their stay in India and were thereafter dealt with by the authorities as persons staying in the country without lawful authority.
Referring to the records, it was said that within 15 minutes of the police acting on the complaint of Dr Nagendrappa about the complainants being illegal immigrants, they registered the alleged complaint of assault. The court pointed out that this sequence of events casts a serious shadow over the genesis and bona fides of the prosecution.
The court stated that the criminal justice system cannot be permitted to become an instrument of retaliation against a person who brings an allegedly unlawful stay to the notice of the authorities. The bench quashed the cases saying, “The criminal justice system cannot be allowed to be turned on its head – where the person who reports an alleged illegality finds himself pursued by the criminal process at the instance of those against whom his information was directed.”