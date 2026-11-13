Woman married 9 times: Court quashes cruelty case against seventh ex-husband

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case alleging cruelty, assault and criminal intimidation against a man who is the seventh ex-husband of the complainant, a woman said to have married nine times.

“The circumstances surrounding the institution of the present proceedings, when considered along with allegations in the complaint, lend significance to the petitioner’s contention that the prosecution has been initiated for a collateral purpose,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in an order dated November 4, allowing a petition filed by Raja Hussain.

The woman had registered a complaint against Hussain in 2022 under Indian Penal Code sections related to offences such as cruelty against a married woman, voluntarily causing hurt, insult, and criminal intimidation.