Karnataka High Court quashes case against wife, son of rape accused

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case against a mother and son accused of abusing and threatening a woman who had lodged a rape complaint against the husband and father of the two petitioners, holding that the circumstances did not warrant subjecting them to a criminal trial.
“It cannot be considered unnatural” for the mother and her son “to have reacted emotionally and visited the residence” of the complainant, “allegedly with a view to persuading or compelling her to distance herself” from the man, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said in an order dated October 13.
“This court is of the considered opinion that the incident, viewed in its entirety and in the circumstances in which it allegedly occurred, does not warrant subjecting the petitioners to a criminal trial,” the bench added.
The background of the case
The complainant, a 56-year-old teacher who claimed to be a divorcee, had registered with a marriage bureau in December 2018 with the intention of remarrying. She alleged that the man approached her, developed a friendship with her and induced her to engage in sexual relations on a false promise of marriage. When he allegedly refused to marry her, she filed a police complaint accusing him of rape on the pretext of marriage.
The complainant further alleged that on August 14, 2019, the man’s wife and son visited her residence, abused her, and threatened her with dire consequences.
After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet in the case, following which the mother and her son moved the Sessions Court, seeking a discharge, which was rejected.
What the high court said
Seeking the quashing of the offence before the high court, the petitioners argued that they were unnecessarily implicated in the dispute and that the trial court had failed to appreciate these circumstances while rejecting their plea.
The bench noted that the chargesheet with regard to the petitioners relates to Indian Penal Code offences related to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and criminal intimidation.
Stating that mere use of abusive language or the mere utterance of a threat does not, in every case, automatically establish these offences, the bench said that the allegations and the surrounding circumstances must disclose the requisite statutory ingredients.
The court noted that the alleged incident occurred soon after the complainant levelled allegations against the man, who was the husband of one petitioner and the father of the other. “In that context, it cannot be considered unnatural” for the petitioners “to have reacted emotionally and visited the residence” of the woman, “allegedly with a view to persuading or compelling her to distance herself” from the man.
The court emphasised that while the absence of physical violence is not, by itself, sufficient to exclude the offences alleged, the nature of the incident and the circumstances in which it is stated to have occurred must be considered in determining whether the essential ingredients of the offences are disclosed.
“The circumstances in which the incident is stated to have occurred…do not warrant continuation of criminal proceedings against the petitioners,” the court held.