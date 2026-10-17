Karnataka High Court quashes case against wife, son of rape accused

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case against a mother and son accused of abusing and threatening a woman who had lodged a rape complaint against the husband and father of the two petitioners, holding that the circumstances did not warrant subjecting them to a criminal trial.

“It cannot be considered unnatural” for the mother and her son “to have reacted emotionally and visited the residence” of the complainant, “allegedly with a view to persuading or compelling her to distance herself” from the man, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said in an order dated October 13.

“This court is of the considered opinion that the incident, viewed in its entirety and in the circumstances in which it allegedly occurred, does not warrant subjecting the petitioners to a criminal trial,” the bench added.