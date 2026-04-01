‘Wedding expenses not dowry demand’: Karnataka High Court quashes cruelty case against woman’s in-laws

The complaint indicates that commonplace domestic discord has been elevated to the pedestal of criminality, the Karnataka High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings against a woman’s in-laws in a case alleging cruelty and dowry demands, ruling that wedding expenses cannot be “retroactively transmuted” into dowry demands to implicate an entire family.

Justice M Nagaprasanna was hearing a petition seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings filed by the man’s parents and sister, challenging the case which stems from a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the woman in 2018.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pointed out that several talks to mediate between the parties had failed. Justice M Nagaprasanna pointed out that several talks to mediate between the parties had failed.

“In the absence of cogent material, the expenditure incurred in the course of marriage ceremonies cannot retroactively transmute into a dowry demand to implicate every member of the husband’s family. Thus, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law are without any rhyme or reason dragged into the web of proceedings,” the Karnataka High Court said in its March 25 order.