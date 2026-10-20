‘Steering wheel not a plaything’: Parents liable for fatal crashes caused by minors

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that a parent who knowingly hands over a motor vehicle to a minor child can be prosecuted for culpable homicide not amounting to murder if the child causes a fatal accident.

Refusing to scrap charges against Nadeem Ur Rehman, 51, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted in an October 16 order that giving a vehicle to a 14-year-old carries the inherent knowledge of potential fatal consequences.

The court said, “The law prohibits minors from driving not as an empty ritual of regulation, but because a motor vehicle, when entrusted to untrained and legally incompetent hands, is capable of becoming an instrument of grave peril. Parents and guardians who permit such adventures cannot treat the statutory prohibition as a matter of convenience and thereafter seek complete insulation from criminal consequences when the foreseeable peril turns into catastrophe.”