‘No parent is a visitor’: Court mandates new term in child custody orders

The Karnataka High Court recently directed all family courts and tribunals handling child custody matters across the state to replace the word “visitation” with “parenting time” when granting a non-custodial parent temporary access to a child.

In an order dated September 29, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti observed that terminology plays a crucial role in framing how children perceive parental relationships, noting that no parent should be treated like a visitor in their child’s life.

The judge instructed the High Court registry to issue administrative directions ensuring that litigants seek “parenting time” rather than “visitation” in future court applications.

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“Courts often use the word ‘visitation’ to describe the time the child spends with a parent who is a non-custodial parent. The term is familiar, but it carries an unfortunate suggestion that one parent is part of the child’s life while the other merely visits. A child should not be made to understand the relationship through the word ‘visitation,’ which is used for someone who arrives and leaves as a guest,” Justice Kanneganti noted.