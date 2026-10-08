‘No parent is a visitor’: Court mandates new term in child custody orders

The Karnataka High Court recently directed all family courts and tribunals handling child custody matters across the state to replace the word “visitation” with “parenting time” when granting a non-custodial parent temporary access to a child.
In an order dated September 29, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti observed that terminology plays a crucial role in framing how children perceive parental relationships, noting that no parent should be treated like a visitor in their child’s life.
The judge instructed the High Court registry to issue administrative directions ensuring that litigants seek “parenting time” rather than “visitation” in future court applications.
“Courts often use the word ‘visitation’ to describe the time the child spends with a parent who is a non-custodial parent. The term is familiar, but it carries an unfortunate suggestion that one parent is part of the child’s life while the other merely visits. A child should not be made to understand the relationship through the word ‘visitation,’ which is used for someone who arrives and leaves as a guest,” Justice Kanneganti noted.
Noting that legal terms shape the psychological framing of family dynamics, the court highlighted that compassionate language serves the child’s best interests, even when access remains restricted.
“Calling it parenting time recognises a simple truth that no parent is a visitor in the life of a child. Though a change in terminology does not decide questions of custody, when a court imposes restrictions on the access to the child, the word ‘parenting’ is more humane,” the order added.
The court further underlined that family courts exercise parens patriae jurisdiction, meaning the ultimate welfare of the child must take precedence over matrimonial disputes. Stressing that no rigid formula can apply to custody disputes, the bench observed that courts deal with complex human emotions where children fundamentally need the affection of both parents.
The directive was issued during the hearing of a petition filed by a mother challenging a trial court order. The lower court had granted the father three to four hours of access every Saturday and Sunday, 50 per cent custody during vacations, and 30-minute alternate-day WhatsApp calls with their 9-year-old son.
The mother opposed the access, submitting that the couple had been separated for years and that the father had not seen the child since he was three months old.
While staying the trial court’s broader order, the High Court acknowledged that the father resides in Chennai while the mother lives in Bengaluru. Finding that the father was rightly permitted to maintain contact, the bench granted him interim parenting time on October 2 and October 3, allowing him to pick up the child from 10 am to 2 pm on those days.