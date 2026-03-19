‘Can’t cite lack of qualification after 30 years’: Karnataka High Court orders regularisation for 52-year-old sweeper

The Karnataka High Court noted that the woman along with similarly placed persons, approached the tribunal requesting the regularisation in 1999. (AI-generated image)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently directed the regularisation of the service of a 52-year-old woman who was working as attender-cum-sweeper, holding that the authority cannot claim that she is not qualified after taking her services for almost 30 years.

Justice S G Pandit and K V Aravind were hearing the plea of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and stated that the post of attender-cum-sweeper in the sports school is one of the essential posts.

“Having taken the respondent’s (woman) service for these many years, at this length of time, when the question of regularisation has cropped up, it is not open for the petitioners to contend that the respondent has no qualification, that too a Group‘D’ post of attender-cum-sweeper”, the Karnataka High Court said in its March 11 order.