Karnataka HC orders inspection of Bengaluru PG accommodations from February 18 to ensure licence norms are followed

The direction was given while hearing a petition filed by the Paying Guest Accommodation Welfare Association and seven others. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has directed an inspection of Paying Guest accommodation to ensure all guidelines laid down while issuing trade licences are followed by the owners.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, in his interim order, passed on Thursday, authorised the jurisdictional medical officer, along with the respective Assistant Director of Town Planning, to inspect the properties of the petitioners.

The direction was given while hearing a petition filed by the Paying Guest Accommodation Welfare Association and seven others, seeking to quash the notices issued to the paying guest accommodations.

The notices were issued to the petitioners regarding violations of guidelines issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for trade licence, alleged complaints received from residents about sewage overflow, public nuisance, loitering, and poor waste management, and even allegations of PG operators bypassing building regulations.