Karnataka HC orders inspection of Bengaluru PG accommodations from February 18 to ensure licence norms are followed

The Karnataka High Court has directed an inspection of Paying Guest accommodation to ensure all guidelines laid down while issuing trade licences are followed by the owners.
Justice Suraj Govindaraj, in his interim order, passed on Thursday, authorised the jurisdictional medical officer, along with the respective Assistant Director of Town Planning, to inspect the properties of the petitioners.
The direction was given while hearing a petition filed by the Paying Guest Accommodation Welfare Association and seven others, seeking to quash the notices issued to the paying guest accommodations.
The notices were issued to the petitioners regarding violations of guidelines issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for trade licence, alleged complaints received from residents about sewage overflow, public nuisance, loitering, and poor waste management, and even allegations of PG operators bypassing building regulations.
Further, the court stated that the inspection team would have to examine whether the construction of the buildings put up by the respective petitioners abides by the plan sanction granted.
The court has directed the authorities to conduct the inspection from 10.30 am on February 18 and complete it within two weeks.
The bench allowed the association to participate in the inspection or depute their respective representatives in the process. It clarified that if the petitioners are not participating in the inspection and/or not cooperating with the inspection, the petitioners would not be entitled to any equitable consideration.
As per the order dated August 7, 2024, the BBMP Chief Commissioner had issued the following guidelines while issuing a trade licence:
1. The facility must have all entries, exits, and corridors under CCTV surveillance with software and hardware to ensure storage of 90 days of footage of each camera.
2. It must be ensured that, as per occupancy-related building norms, every occupant shall have not less than 70 square feet of space per head. The licence must be issued for a particular number of occupants for the facility under consideration for issuance of the licence.
3. Facilities must have clean and hygienic washroom facilities for the occupants.
4. The facility must have a source of potable drinking water, and the owner/applicant must ensure the availability of 135 LPCD (litres per capita/person per day) of water.
5. If the facility has its own mass kitchen, then it must obtain the FSSAI licence within 3 months of serving a trade licence from BBMP.
6. Availability of at least one security guard with established credentials regarding his or her character 24/7, shall be ensured.
7. It must be ensured that the building has fire safety clearance from the competent authority before granting the trade licence.
8. Display of the helpline numbers of BBMP and police for any emergency must be ensured.
9. Availability of the first aid kit shall be ensured.
10. Facilities must follow solid waste segregation for their waste disposal.
The compliance of the terms and conditions is to be monitored every six months by the Zonal Commissioners, and if any violation is noted, then necessary action against such facilities shall be initiated as per sections 307 and 308 of the BBMP 2020 Act.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar opens up about a vulnerable moment from his past where he stood up for his friend at a party and ended up slapping someone who was insulting them. He reflects on how he would handle the situation differently now and considers it his most embarrassing moment.