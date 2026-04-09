‘Leave shores of nation’: Why Karnataka High Court wants this Nigerian man to exit India

Onuoha Agha provided an undertaking to the Karnataka High Court stating his willingness to return to Nigeria immediately. He had been accused of cheating and forgery. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: The Karnataka High Court recently directed a Nigerian national to “leave the shores of this nation” and ordered the state and cybercrime police authorities to withdraw criminal proceedings pending against him, noting that he had been detained for two years.

Justice M Nagaprasanna was hearing the plea of the Nigerian national, Onuoha Agha, who was charged under the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Agha, 42, provided an undertaking to the Karnataka High Court stating his willingness to return to Nigeria immediately. He was detained in custody for the last two years in a cyber fraud case and was accused of cheating, forgery of records, and conspiracy.