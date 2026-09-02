Karnataka court restores mosque’s loudspeaker licence, faults police action

The Karnataka High Court has restored a mosque’s licence to use loudspeakers for azaan (call for prayers) and religious activities, ruling that the police cancelled it without issuing notice or following the principles of natural justice.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, in an order dated August 31, disposed of the petition filed by Isak Punchame, president of the Islamic Education Center, saying that the order issued by the deputy superintendent of police (DySP), Bantwal sub-division, on August 13, 2025, “is read down as a show cause notice…Needless to say, since the order is read down, the licence will continue to be in operation”.

Further, the bench observed, “No authority can proceed to pass an order just because it has the power to do so. It has to comply with the applicable requirements therein.”

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The case relates to the use of loudspeakers by a mosque in Kariyangala village and a complaint from a local alleging disturbance during Ramzan prayers.

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Petitioner was not heard, says court

The court turned down the contention raised by the government advocate that the Kariyangala village panchayat had issued a notice on July 31, 2025, on the grounds that the loudspeakers were installed in premises that did not have a plan sanction, and that since there was a dispute, the police were entitled to cancel the loudspeaker licence.

“The above contention is not acceptable for the reason, firstly, the said notice is issued by the panchayat and not R2 (police). Admittedly, R2 has not issued notice, and since it is the licence issuing authority in respect of loudspeakers, it was required for him to issue notice and grant opportunity to petitioner to be heard and then pass order after complying with the principles of natural justice,” Justice Govindaraj said in the order.

The court said the petitioner should reply to the notice by September 10, and directed the respondent, the DySP, to consider the objection or reply before passing orders in accordance with law.

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The complaint and police action

In September last year, a resident named Yogesh lodged a private complaint before the jurisdictional magistrate court, alleging that local Muslims had commenced religious activities during Ramazan and were using loudspeakers for the call for prayer five times a day, which, according to him, was causing disturbance to other residents.

Taking cognisance of his complaint, the court directed the police to register a case against Punchame under provisions of the Karnataka Police Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the court.

The bench, however, noted that while the chargesheet was filed in September 2025, the order cancelling the licence was passed in August 2025.

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What the petitioner said

In his plea, Punchame contended that he is the president of the Islamic Education Center, a registered charitable trust that constructed a building on its property. The institution is engaged in various social and religious activities for the benefit of locals, including conducting daily prayers and other religious activities, he said.

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To facilitate the said activities, the trust obtained permission or licence from the police in July 2025 to use loudspeakers or public address systems, in accordance with Rule 5 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, he added.

Seeking to quash the licence cancellation order, Punchame contended that it was passed without issuing any prior notice to him and without affording him a reasonable opportunity of hearing. “The cancellation infringes the petitioner’s right to conduct lawful religious, social, or cultural activities, subject to compliance with statutory noise limits,” the plea stated.