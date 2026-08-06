Karnataka High Court refuses to cancel case against lawyer who claimed she could bribe judge

The Karnataka High Court has refused to cancel a cheating case against an advocate accused of collecting money from a murder accused's mother by allegedly claiming it would be used to bribe a judge (Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday refused to cancel a cheating case against an advocate accused of taking money from a murder accused’s mother under the pretext of bribing a judge to secure bail.

Dismissing the advocate’s petition, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed, “The allegation, if found to be true, would cut at the root of the integrity of the institution. Therefore, in such cases, investigation is a must as the question involved is institutional integrity.”

The case stems from a complaint filed by the Registrar General of the High Court at the Vidhana Soudha police station in 2024. According to court records, one Theresa was attempting to secure bail for her son, V Vishnu Devan, who was arrested in 2021 in connection with a murder case.