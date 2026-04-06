Karnataka HC quashes case against teacher who rented property where tenants ran prostitution ring without her knowledge

The Karnataka High Court noted that even the prosecution did not claim the teacher was aware of the prostitution racket operating from her premises. (Image created using AI)

The Karnataka High Court has held that the owner of a property cannot be criminally prosecuted for a prostitution racket run by tenants on its premises without his or her knowledge.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said in an order on March 23, “Unless the owner has knowledge of what is happening in the premises, the owner of a particular property cannot be drawn into the web of proceedings.”

A 54-year-old schoolteacher approached the court seeking to quash a case registered against her under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the police raided her rented property at Karkala town in Udupi district on September 9, 2024.