‘Selection leads to job expectation’: Karnataka High Court tells govt it can’t cancel 2016 KPSC recruitments

Even if the government has decided to abolish the work inspector posts, the petitioners should be considered for appointment, the Karnataka High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Karnataka High Court news: Highlighting that a candidate who is selected has a legitimate expectation of appointment, the Karnataka High Court held that a cadre established under statutory service rules cannot be abolished by a mere executive order without a formal amendment to those rules.

A division bench of Justices D K Singh and S Rachaiah was dealing with a plea of candidates who were successfully selected for the post of work inspector through the 2016 recruitment drive conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

“It is also well settled that the government’s discretion not to offer the appointment to a selected candidate is circumscribed by constitutional principles and statutory constraints. A candidate who is selected has a legitimate expectation of appointment,” the court said on March 23.