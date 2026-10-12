Karnataka High Court allows KPSC fraud accused to meet newborn child, wife

The Karnataka High Court on Monday allowed an accused in the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination for 400 veterinary officer posts to be temporarily released from prison to meet his newborn child and wife.
Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order directing the police to escort Basavaraj Kannale to meet his wife and child from October 15 to October 20 in Bidar district.
The court directed Kannale to fully cooperate with the police and barred him from using his own or anyone else’s mobile phone at the hospital or his home unless accompanied by police escorts.
The court recorded State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha’s assurance that police escorts would not enter Kannale’s house or hospital room. It also directed prison authorities to facilitate compliance with the order by allowing Kannale temporary release from prison.
Kannale approached the Karnataka High Court seeking interim bail in connection with the alleged KPSC job scam.
Arguments in court
Appearing for Kannale, Senior Advocate Arun Shyam submitted that his wife had given birth on October 7 and that his presence was necessary to care for her and their newborn child. He added that he also wished to attend the child’s naming ceremony, scheduled for the 12th day after the birth.
Jagadeesha opposed the plea for interim bail, saying Kannale is a serious flight risk because he attempted to flee the country after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered over alleged irregularities in KPSC. “He was arrested at Delhi Airport when he was about to leave the country.”
He also said Kannale is the kingpin in the crime, as he collected money from various candidates, and his identity is yet to be established. Therefore, he said, the possibility of the petitioner tampering with evidence if released on bail cannot be ruled out.
The Karnataka Government offered to provide a police escort to enable the petitioner to visit his wife and newborn child and participate in religious ceremonies, including the child’s naming ceremony, on humanitarian grounds. The petitioner agreed to the arrangement.
Kannale is accused of procuring the questions for the exam, held on January 8 and 9, 2026, from KPSC exam controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, an IAS officer who has also been arrested. He allegedly collected nearly Rs 40 lakh each from nearly 20 candidates to provide leaked questions.
Kannale, a native of Bhalki in Bidar and a syndicate member of Tumkur University, has been linked to the district’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has also posted photographs on social media with BJP leaders.