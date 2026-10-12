Karnataka High Court allows KPSC fraud accused to meet newborn child, wife

The Karnataka High Court directrf the police to escort the KPSC fraud accused to meet his wife and child in Bidar district. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Monday allowed an accused in the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination for 400 veterinary officer posts to be temporarily released from prison to meet his newborn child and wife.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order directing the police to escort Basavaraj Kannale to meet his wife and child from October 15 to October 20 in Bidar district.

The court directed Kannale to fully cooperate with the police and barred him from using his own or anyone else’s mobile phone at the hospital or his home unless accompanied by police escorts.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The court recorded State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha’s assurance that police escorts would not enter Kannale’s house or hospital room. It also directed prison authorities to facilitate compliance with the order by allowing Kannale temporary release from prison.