‘Stole genuine candidate’s chance’: Karnataka High Court to ex-KPSC chief’s daughter

The Karnataka High Court Monday refused to cancel a criminal case against the daughter of suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman, Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, observing that her alleged false income declaration under the 3B reservation category amounted to an “eyewash” and “fraud”.

Suma S Sahukar, who has been charged under sections related to forgery, forging a document or electronic record, and using it as genuine, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS), approached the Karnataka High Court earlier this month seeking to quash the criminal case registered against her.

Suma allegedly applied for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Industries and Commerce through the KPSC recruitment process in March 2024 under the 3B reservation category. She has been accused of submitting an income and asset certificate declaring her family’s annual income as Rs 40,000 to establish eligibility under the category.

The 3B reservation category is for people with an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh.

During the hearing, Justice M Nagaprasanna orally said, “A genuine candidate whose annual income could be Rs 40,000 or below, could have participated in the examination; you have stolen away that man’s chance.”

“It is not whether the final selection list or provisional selection list was published. The issue is that you are participating under category 3B, giving your father/family income as Rs 40,000 per annum when it is Rs 30 lakh per annum. Is it not an eyewash? Is it not a daily light fraud, prima facie?” Justice Nagaprasanna asked.

‘This is an open-and-shut case’

Appearing for Suma, Senior Advocate Arun Shyam argued that the matter was referred for investigation, and an FIR has been registered without any inquiry or verification of the certificate submitted under Rule 7A of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Reservation of Appointment, etc) Rules, 1992.

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To which, the bench asked about the nature of the inquiry they were seeking.

“Was your name not in the selected candidates list? You are the daughter of the KPSC chairman. You participate in the selection process and declare your annual income as Rs 40,000. KPSC chairman’s salary is Rs 2,17,000 per month. How did you give this declaration and come under Category 3B? Category 3B is to be applied when the family income is below Rs 8 lakh. Inquiry should be conducted only if there is any ambiguity,” the bench said.

Shyam said Suma had given an explanation to KPSC, saying that she thought she had to declare her annual income.

To which the bench orally said, “If you do not know anything about whose income and what, then how do you want to enter government service? This is an open-and-shut case. There is nothing to inquire in this case.”

Petition withdrawn

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Special Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha said Suma cannot claim protection as she is not a candidate from a marginalised community. Shyam then said he would like to withdraw the petition, which the court allowed and granted her liberty to approach it for quashing the FIR.

Last Friday, a sessions court in Bengaluru granted Suma anticipatory bail.

During scrutiny of her documents, KPSC allegedly found that her father had been serving as a member of the Commission since September 3, 2019, drawing a basic monthly salary of about Rs 2.05 lakh. He was appointed KPSC chairman on April 5, 2021, with a basic monthly salary of around Rs 2.25 lakh, in addition to other allowances.

Meanwhile, Shivashankarappa S Sahukar has also moved the Karnataka High Court against the suspension order passed against him.