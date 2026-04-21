Insurance policyholders can engage advocates to plead claims before ombudsman: Karnataka HC

A Bengaluru resident approached the Karnataka High Court after the ombudsman rejected his application to engage an advocate. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has permitted insurance policyholders to engage advocates before the insurance ombudsman while questioning the denial of a claim by an insurance company.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said in an order on March 27, “Fairness in adjudication demands that a party who is otherwise handicapped in presenting his/her case be permitted to avail expert assistance.”

The court highlighted that insurance policyholders may not necessarily be a person well versed in law or procedure; they may be an illiterate villager, a widow who is a homemaker with no independent exposure to legal or technical matters, or a lay consumer unfamiliar with the nuances of insurance contracts and medical documentation.